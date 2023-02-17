DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

DT Midstream Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:DTM opened at $52.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 681.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after buying an additional 1,009,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $54,899,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $45,832,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $29,548,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

