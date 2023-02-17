Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Duluth Stock Performance

DLTH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 22,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,428. The stock has a market cap of $186.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.13. Duluth has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Duluth had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $147.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duluth

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 10,586.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Duluth by 501.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Duluth by 282.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

