DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,994 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $50,341,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after acquiring an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DD opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $84.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.10.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.07%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

