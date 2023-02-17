DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 392,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 18,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.07. 281,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.