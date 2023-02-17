East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of East Side Games Group Inc. (OTC:EAGRF – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 11,911 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 8,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

East Side Games Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.99.

East Side Games Group Company Profile

Leaf Mobile Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games worldwide. It owns and operates GameKit, a software platform for casual or idle narrative driven game development, as well as engages in the sale of in-game virtual items and advertising. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

