Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,300 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 522,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 127,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.