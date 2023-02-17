eCash Self Reported Market Cap Tops $703.72 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. eCash has a market capitalization of $703.72 million and approximately $12.26 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,634.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.69 or 0.00542702 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00173281 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00055099 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000846 BTC.
About eCash
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,310,792,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,310,835,923,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
