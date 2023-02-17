Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ecolab also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.82-0.90 EPS.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $161.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.48. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

