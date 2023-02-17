Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $161.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ecolab by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $2,166,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

