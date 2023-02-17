Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,481,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,538,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,926,000 after acquiring an additional 208,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

Shares of EW stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

