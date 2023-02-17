eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 944,600 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 963,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $246,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,826.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,635. eHealth has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

