Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,966 SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 389,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,203. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -218.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

