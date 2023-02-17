Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys New Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $44.17. 1,457,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

