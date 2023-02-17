Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,495 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after buying an additional 2,206,419 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,789 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,323,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,560,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.88. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $87.43.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

