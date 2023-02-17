Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 554 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 403.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 297.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Garmin Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

GRMN traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.35. 83,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,851. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $121.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

