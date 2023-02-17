Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IQVIA Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.58. The stock had a trading volume of 193,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,421. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $254.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.67. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

