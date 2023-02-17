Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases 523,400 Shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. boosted its position in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) by 299.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,400 shares during the quarter. Tailwind International Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.3% of Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned about 1.62% of Tailwind International Acquisition worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 4.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind International Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TWNI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.04. 9,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,871. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Tailwind International Acquisition Company Profile

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

