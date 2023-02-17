Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,981,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,349,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

