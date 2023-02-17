electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,700 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 803,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at electroCore

In other news, Director Joseph P. Errico purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,724,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,197.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,650. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get electroCore alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of electroCore by 18.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,493,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 838,129 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 1.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,844,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 102.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

electroCore Stock Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of electroCore stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.99. 11,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,665. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. electroCore has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $18.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.04.

ECOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on electroCore in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

electroCore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

Featured Stories

