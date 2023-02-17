Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,329 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $2,826,550 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

