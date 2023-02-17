Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Update

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of ELDN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 25,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,266. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.97.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.
