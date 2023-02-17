Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Elme Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Shares of ELME traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. 1,443,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,317. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.29). Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Elme Communities

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELME shares. BTIG Research lowered Elme Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elme Communities to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elme Communities from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.