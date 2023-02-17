Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Elme Communities updated its FY23 guidance to $0.96-1.04 EPS.

Elme Communities Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ELME traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.21. 245,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,398. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Elme Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elme Communities from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elme Communities to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

