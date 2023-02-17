Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99.

ELME stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. 1,147,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.29). Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ELME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Elme Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elme Communities to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

