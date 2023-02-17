ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.53

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and traded as low as $16.10. ENB Financial shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 425 shares changing hands.

ENB Financial Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21.

About ENB Financial

ENB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

