Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of £0.52-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of £201-203 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.00 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.71-$2.77 EPS.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.56.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57. Endava has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $146.46.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $231.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.56 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Endava will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Endava by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth $64,236,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Endava by 115.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 198.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after buying an additional 147,525 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Endava by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,549,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

