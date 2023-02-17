Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Tops $4.46

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for $4.46 or 0.00018107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $146.83 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

