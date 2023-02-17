Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Update

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enova International news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Enova International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Trading Down 0.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 42,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,079. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 9.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENVA shares. StockNews.com cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

