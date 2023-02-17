Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Short Interest Up 8.0% in January

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 322,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Enovis Price Performance

ENOV traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. 203,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,499. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.17 and a beta of 2.04. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $129.21.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Enovis

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at $7,488,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at $1,869,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at $11,000,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at $433,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.