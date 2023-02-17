Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 129.92%.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

