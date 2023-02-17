Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 884,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $131,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $411,326,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after buying an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $40.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

