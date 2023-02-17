Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $109.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,691 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $109,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,547,000 after purchasing an additional 55,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $75.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

