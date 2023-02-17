Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $120.08 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,677 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.02% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $120,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.95 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $105.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.00.

