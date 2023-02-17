Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Duke Energy worth $127,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

