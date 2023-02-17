Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,729 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $119,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after acquiring an additional 821,043 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,737,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,057,000 after acquiring an additional 321,289 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 341,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 230,498 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 303,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after acquiring an additional 206,846 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

