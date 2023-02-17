Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 703,770 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,770 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $129,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30.

