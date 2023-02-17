EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.15 to $11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.33. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.60 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.30 to $2.38 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $9.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.31. 582,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,659. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.99. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.20.
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
