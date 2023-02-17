EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.15 to $11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.33. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.60 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.30 to $2.38 EPS.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $9.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.31. 582,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,659. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.99. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.20.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

