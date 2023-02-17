Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $30.79-$31.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.14 billion-$8.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion. Equinix also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $12.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $709.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinix has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $699.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.69. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $3.41 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 161.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $782.47.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

