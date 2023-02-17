Equinox Gold Corp. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Shares of EQX opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.15. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

