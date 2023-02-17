Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.80 ($34.19) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €30.90 ($33.23) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.97 ($33.30).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 1.9 %

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

ADRNY stock opened at €31.12 ($33.46) on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €24.80 ($26.67) and a 52-week high of €33.62 ($36.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.13.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.