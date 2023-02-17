Ergo (ERG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $532,783.31

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00006909 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $112.24 million and $532,783.31 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,603.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.96 or 0.00410342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00091155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.45 or 0.00648085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.07 or 0.00544919 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00174102 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,027,669 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

