Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 83,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 553,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESCA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,851. The company has a market capitalization of $177.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. Escalade has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

