Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Esports Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

