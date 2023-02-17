Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $22.50 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.14 billion and $225.94 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $22.50 or 0.00090871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,758.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00408876 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013470 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00646099 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.99 or 0.00541166 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000728 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004049 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00173027 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00184729 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,490,186 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
