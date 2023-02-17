Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,591 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 3.0% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $16,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% during the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 40,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.51. 774,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,743,984. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.