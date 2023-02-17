Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $18.61 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,998 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 3.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $51.23. 4,264,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,750,941. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $210.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

