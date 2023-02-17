Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $150.63

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.63 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 152.50 ($1.85). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 149.50 ($1.81), with a volume of 30,661 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.14. The company has a market cap of £167.58 million and a P/E ratio of 747.50.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

