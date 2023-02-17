Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) is SQN Investors LP’s 9th Largest Position

SQN Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 798,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the quarter. Everbridge comprises approximately 6.3% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SQN Investors LP’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $24,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 10.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 65,720 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 11.9% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 131,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,685. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.79. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

In other news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.