Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,580. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Everbridge by 68.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Everbridge by 38.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 754,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,368. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

