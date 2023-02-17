Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Position Lowered by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,559 shares during the period. Excelerate Energy comprises about 1.8% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.43% of Excelerate Energy worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EE. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 500.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 33,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

NYSE EE traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,993. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78.

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.